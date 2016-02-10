Chinese consortium bids $1.23 bln for Norway's Opera

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A group of Chinese firms have made a cash offer for all the shares in Norwegian mobile software company Opera, valuing it at 10.5 billion crowns, or $1.23 billion, the Norwegian firm said on Wednesday.

The buyers, which include New-York listed Qihoo 360 and Shenzen-listed Beijing Kunlun Tech, made an offer of 71 Norwegian crowns ($8.29) per share, a 45.6 percent premium on the value of the shares in the company on Friday.