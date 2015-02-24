FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opera offers new feature for free access to mobile Web apps
February 24, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Opera offers new feature for free access to mobile Web apps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s Opera, whose browser software has helped mobile operators sign up millions of users for free or low-cost Internet access, said on Tuesday it is introducing features that lets operators offer subscribers free access to selected apps.

Opera, maker of a Web browser that is popular among mobile phone users in developing markets, said its new Opera Max with Web Pass feature will soon also allow advertisers to offer phone users sponsored or paid passes for using mobile Web apps.

In addition, many of the top handset makers in emerging markets have agreed to pre-load the Opera Max free data feature on their latest phone models, Opera said.

These include Samsung Electronics, Micromax IPO-MINF.NS, Mobistel, Evercoss, and Tecno, it said. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

