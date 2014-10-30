FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Opera Software Q3 earnings beat forecasts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 30, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Opera Software Q3 earnings beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to $33.9 million from $33.9 in second paragraph)

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Opera Software reported third-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and said its full year profit would be at the top end of its guidance range.

Opera’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51 percent to $33.9 million, beating the $31.4 million expected in a Reuters poll. .

For the full year, the firm sees its adjusted EBITDA between $120 million and $124 million, at the top end of its previous $117-$124 million range while revenues are seen at $485-$495 million against a previous guidance for $480-$500 million.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA is seen between $36 million and $40 million while revenues are projected to be in the range of $159-$169 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.