FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Opera Software Q4 earnings lag forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 11, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Opera Software Q4 earnings lag forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s Opera Software reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and said it expected a core profit between $130 million and $140 million this year.

Opera’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 43 percent to $34.4 million, lagging the $37.2 million expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the full year of 2015, the firm sees its adjusted EBITDA between $130 million and $140 million while revenues are seen at $630-$650 million. Analysts in the Reuters poll predicted 2015 revenues of $765 million.

In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA is seen between $16 million and $20 million while revenues are projected to be in the range of $124-$128 million. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.