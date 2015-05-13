FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opera Software Q1 beats forecasts, maintains FY guidance
May 13, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Opera Software Q1 beats forecasts, maintains FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s Opera Software reported first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Wednesday and maintained its full-year revenue and profit guidance.

Opera’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 20 percent to $18.2 million, beating the $16.5 million expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the full year, the firm continues to sees its adjusted EBITDA between $130 million and $140 million and expects revenues in a range of $630 million and $650 million.

In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA is seen between $29 million and $34 million while revenues are projected to be in the range of $145 to $155 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

