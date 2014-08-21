FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opera Software Q2 results beat forecasts, lifts guidance
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 21, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Opera Software Q2 results beat forecasts, lifts guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian software maker Opera reported second quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and lifted its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

Opera, which specializes in browsers for mobile phones and related technology, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to $27 million, beating forecasts for $24.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm said it now sees full year EBITDA in a range of $117 million to $124 million, up from a previous guidance for $110-120 million, and it sees revenues at $480-500 million versus a previous forecasts for $435-460 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.