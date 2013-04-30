FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opera sees rising Q2 revenues as Q1 hits expectations
April 30, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Opera sees rising Q2 revenues as Q1 hits expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian mobile browser maker Opera Software expects rising revenues in the second quarter to some $70-74 million, as it reported first-quarter earnings that were roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday.

Its earnings before interests and taxes profit rose to $12.8 million compared with $11.6 million at the same time last year, hitting expectations for $12.5 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Opera’s revenues in the first quarter were $62 million, roughly in line with expectations with a Reuters poll of analysts that had anticipated $60.6 million.

The company kept its revenue and earnings guidance unchanged for 2013. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

