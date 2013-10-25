FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2013 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Opera Software Q3 revenues and EBIT excl. items rises as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Opera Software ASA : * Q3 revenues $75.5 million versus guided $73-76 million (Reuters poll

$75.8 million) vs $56.4 mln i Q3 2012 * Q3 EBIT $15.6 million (Reuters poll $15.9 million) vs $13.7 mln in Q3 2012 * Sees Q4 revenues at $83.5 - 87.5 million * Sees Q4 EBIT at $16 - 19 million * Sees 2013 revenues at $294-298 million (Reuters poll $298 million) * Sees 2013 EBIT at $61-64 million versus guided $58-64 million (Reuters poll

$62.0 million) * Q3 pretax profit $3.8 million (Reuters poll $14.3 million) * 3Q13 IFRS Net Income was MUSD 1.3 compared to MUSD 6.5

in 3Q12 * Non-IFRS 3Q13 Net Income was $14.0 mln compared to $10.0 mln in 3Q12 * The Company’s non-IFRS results in 3Q13 exclude the effects of $1.0 mln in

non-cash stockbased compensation, $8.3 mln related to changes in contingent

consideration, $2.1 mln related to depreciation of intangible

assets and $2.0 mln related to Opera’s Joint Venture in

China * Opera remains positive about the Company’s overall growth

prospects, which is expected to be driven primarily by its mobile

businesses going forward * Opera expects to generate solid revenue growth from its operator business in

2013 when compared to 2012.

