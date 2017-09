Jan 27 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said its Chairman Nicholas Smith will retire from April 30, and that William Schrader would replace him.

Ophir also said it appointed Chief Financial Officer Anthony Rouse as executive director.

The changes come amid a crash in the price of oil to around $30 per barrel, as the market grows jittery about oversupply. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)