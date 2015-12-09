FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Ophir signs heads of agreements for Fortuna LNG offtake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said it had signed heads of agreements to sell the offtake from its floating liquefied natural gas project Fortuna to six buyers.

The gross capital expenditure required to produce first gas from the project, which is based in Equatorial Guinea, has been reduced to $600 million from $800 million, the company said.

Ophir, which is expected to make a final investment decision on Fortuna by mid-2016, said it was selling 2.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG offtake.

Heads of agreements are preliminary contracts that can be confirmed when full approvals are received and a final investment decision is made on a project. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

