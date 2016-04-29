FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ophir ends talks with Schlumberger over Fortuna project deal
April 29, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Ophir ends talks with Schlumberger over Fortuna project deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said it had ended talks with Schlumberger NV over the U.S. company’s upstream participation in Ophir’s Fortuna project in Equatorial Guinea, sending its shares down sharply.

Ophir said it had been unable to complete the deal on the terms agreed in January, when it signed a head of terms agreement with the world’s largest oilfield services provider.

The talks had discussed the possibility of Schlumberger receiving a 40 percent economic interest in the floating liquefied natural gas project.

Ophir shares were down 18 percent at 75.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0837 GMT. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

