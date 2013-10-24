FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ophir says process underway to sell stake in Tanzanian gas field
October 24, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Ophir says process underway to sell stake in Tanzanian gas field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Africa-focused oil explorer Ophir Energy said on Thursday that a process was underway to sell stakes in gas fields it had found off the coast off Tanzania.

“There is no certainty that this process will conclude successfully nor can there be any certainty over the value of any such deal,” Ophir said.

The Tanzanian gas fields which it found with partner BG Group are Ophir’s prize assets.

The company in August sought to reassure investors that its efforts to secure partnership deals with other companies would bear fruit eventually.

An update on the process would be provided as appropriate, Ophir added. Its shares were up 8.6 percent at 0758 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
