Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc has received “informal takeover and merger interest” from companies and investors, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The company is evaluating the proposals but may decide against a deal, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Lz24mL)

Ophir declined to comment.

Shares in Ophir were up 7.6 percent at 91 pence at 1117 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)