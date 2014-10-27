FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ophir Energy to acquire interests in seven deepwater PSCs in Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ophir Energy to acquire interests in seven deepwater PSCs in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc

* Acquisition of Indonesian exploration licences

* Pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Niko Resources (“niko”) to acquire interests in seven deepwater Production Sharing Contracts (“PSCs”) in Indonesia

* Cash consideration of US$31.3million with further payments contingent on exploration success

* Transaction brings access to large acreage positions in highly prospective basins and expands Ophir’s footprint in South East Asia

* Transaction will increase company’s total gross licensed acreage by 40%

* Look forward to delivering a number of high impact wells from this new asian portfolio as well from our existing african assets in coming years

* Total further consideration payable on success is capped at US$56million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.