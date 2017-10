LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy PLC : * Mzia in place resource estimate increased to 4-9 tcf * Management estimates that gross discovered in-place resources for blocks 1, 3

and 4 are currently 13.5- 21 tcf * Meeting the threshold for a two-train lng development * Conducting a farmout process to introduce a strategic partner ahead of a

planned drilling programme in 2013