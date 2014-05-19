FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ophthotech licenses experimental eye drug to Novartis
May 19, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Ophthotech licenses experimental eye drug to Novartis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp said it granted the rights to market its experimental eye drug outside the United States to a unit of Novartis AG.

Ophthotech said it could receive immediate payments including upfront fees of $200 million and milestone payments of $130 million.

The company said it could receive over $1 billion in upfront and milestone payments over the course of the collaboration, not including royalties on potential sales of the drug, Fovista. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

