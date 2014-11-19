Oplink options unusually active days before Koch deal

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Optical networking device maker Oplink Communications Inc attracted well-timed bets in the options market days before the company said it was being acquired by a Koch Industries unit for $445 million in cash.

Oplink’s shares were up about 14 percent at $24.18 on Wednesday after it said that Koch Optics Inc would buy it for $24.25 per share.

The company’s options were relatively busy on Wednesday with 875 contracts traded by 1:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Compared with most companies, that may not be a lot, but Oplink usually sees activity of less than 30 contracts every day.

Starting Oct. 31, however, there was a noticeable uptick in call activity with trading peaking on Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 when 2,123 and 1,520 calls traded, respectively, according to Trade Alert data.

Most of the options activity on these two days were concentrated in calls - that convey the right to buy the stock in the future - at the $20 strike price and set to expire on Dec. 20 and Jan. 17.

“That was very unusual call buying and it is interesting to see it occur so soon before the acquisition was announced,” said optionMonster.com lead analyst David Russell.

Oplink and Koch did not respond to emailed requests for comment on the unusual trading activity.

The December calls traded for between $1.70 to $2.40 and the January calls traded for between $1.95 to $2.30, according to Thomson Reuters options data for Nov. 13.

The price of the December calls at the $20 strike price shot up $2.22 to $4.12 on Wednesday. Similarly, the calls expiring in January were trading up $1.90 at $4.20, on Wednesday.

The trades would generate profits of around 100 percent, optionMonster.com’s Russell said.

The size of the order flow, along with the prices paid for the options suggest the trades could have been made by people with prior knowledge of the takeover, said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.

In July, Oplink began looking at strategic alternatives for parts of its business as it faced pressure from activist investors Engaged Capital LLC and Voce Capital LLC - two of its large shareholders - who have argued that Oplink’s shares were undervalued. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)