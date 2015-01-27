FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oppenheimer to pay $20 mln to resolve US probes into penny stock sales, admits wrongdoing
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oppenheimer to pay $20 mln to resolve US probes into penny stock sales, admits wrongdoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc : * SEC says charges Oppenheimer & co with violating federal securities laws over

improper penny stock sales, says Oppenheimer agreed to admit wrongdoing and

pay $10 million to settle * SEC says Oppenheimer also agrees to pay additional $10 million to settle

parallel action by treasury department’s financial crimes enforcement network * SEC says Oppenheimer Holdings Inc unit aided and abetted illegal

activity by a Bahamas brokerage, gibraltar global, that was a customer and

was not registered to do business in U.S. * SEC says Oppenheimer failed to file suspicious activity reports as required

under bank secrecy act

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.