FINRA fines Oppenheimer $1.4 mln over penny stocks, internal controls
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

FINRA fines Oppenheimer $1.4 mln over penny stocks, internal controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oppenheimer & Co has agreed to pay $1.425 million in fines to resolve charges that the financial services company sold unregistered penny stocks and had inadequate safeguards against money laundering, Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog said on Monday.

Oppenheimer neither admitted nor denied charges by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that it sold more than 1 billion unregistered shares of 20 penny stocks and failed to monitor suspicious trading activity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

