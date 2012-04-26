FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Oppenheimer lands former Raymond James manager
April 26, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Oppenheimer lands former Raymond James manager

April 26 (Reuters) - Oppenheimer’s New York-based retail brokerage has hired a veteran adviser and former Raymond James manager to oversee and expand its presence in the Atlanta area.

Gordon Morse, who has been in the industry for more than 25 years, joined Oppenheimer & Co Inc in early April from Raymond James & Associates, where he was a complex manager overseeing the North Georgia and East Tennessee regions.

Morse had been with Raymond James since 2008 and had previously worked at Smith Barney and Bear Stearns, managing and developing branch offices.

In his new role at Oppenheimer, Morse serves as a managing director of investments and a branch manager based in Atlanta. He said his focus is on helping Oppenheimer to expand its presence in Atlanta.

“His experience as a manager who has spent his career expanding offices makes him an ideal choice to run a high-profile branch like Atlanta,” said Bob Okin, executive vice president of national sales at Oppenheimer, who Morse now reports to.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc offering wealth management advice, securities brokerage and investment banking services. The firm caters to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

