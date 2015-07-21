FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Oppenheimer makes 2 hires for new Europe debt capital markets team
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Oppenheimer makes 2 hires for new Europe debt capital markets team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Investment bank Oppenheimer Holdings Inc’s European unit appointed Scott Beattie and David Kent as managing directors of its newly established debt capital markets and syndication business in the region.

Beattie was also appointed as European head of debt capital markets and syndication. The duo will be based in London and will report to Max Lami, chief executive of Oppenheimer Europe.

Beattie and Kent, both of whom previously worked at fixed income broker dealer KNG Securities LLP, will be charged with further strengthening Oppenheimer’s debt capital markets origination offering. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.