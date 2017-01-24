FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-OppenheimerFunds makes new appointments to Beta Solutions
January 24, 2017 / 7:42 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-OppenheimerFunds makes new appointments to Beta Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Asset manager OppenheimerFunds named Alex Depetris as chief operating officer and Mo Haghbin as head of product for its Beta Solutions business.

Depetris joins from Deutsche Bank AG where he was the chief operating officer of Deutsche X-trackers ETF business in the U.S. Haghbin most recently worked in BlackRock Inc where he was head of business management for U.S. fundamental fixed income team.

Depetris and Haghbin will be based in New York and report to Sharon French, head of Beta Solutions. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

