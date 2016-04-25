FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-OppenheimerFunds hires Sharon French as beta solutions head
April 25, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES-OppenheimerFunds hires Sharon French as beta solutions head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Asset manager OppenheimerFunds Inc has hired Sharon French from Bank of New York Mellon Corp to head of its smart beta business.

French is charged with growing the business by building on Oppenheimer’s factor weighted ETFs, as well as developing new multi-factor products to help meet client demand.

The market for smart beta funds, or those that use factors other than market capitalization to weight their holdings, has been rapidly expanding.

At BNY Mellon, French was senior strategic advisor to the CEO and president of investment management. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

