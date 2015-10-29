Optimal Payments says investigating data breach allegations

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mobile payments company Optimal Payments Plc said it was investigating allegations that personal data belonging to some of its customers had been compromised.

The company said the allegations were about data breaches at two of its units in 2012 or earlier and the data which is available in the public domain emanated from those breaches.

The units had previously suffered two data breaches as a result of cyber-attacks in 2009 and 2010, the company said.

Optimal added that none of its customers had suffered any financial losses due to the breaches. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)