FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Optimal Payments first-half profit soars 78 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 10, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Optimal Payments first-half profit soars 78 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept. 10 (Reuters) - Online money transfer company Optimal Payments Plc’s first-half pretax profit rose 78 percent, driven by robust sales at its high-margin Neteller e-wallet business.

The company, which moves billions of dollars per year in over 200 countries and territories with over 100 types of payment and multi-currency options, said pretax profit rose to $27.5 million for the six months ended June 30, from $15.5 million a year earlier.

Optimal now expects its full-year results to beat its own expectations.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $159.1 million. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.