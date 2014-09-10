Optimal Payments first-half profit soars 78 pct

Sept. 10 (Reuters) - Online money transfer company Optimal Payments Plc’s first-half pretax profit rose 78 percent, driven by robust sales at its high-margin Neteller e-wallet business.

The company, which moves billions of dollars per year in over 200 countries and territories with over 100 types of payment and multi-currency options, said pretax profit rose to $27.5 million for the six months ended June 30, from $15.5 million a year earlier.

Optimal now expects its full-year results to beat its own expectations.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $159.1 million. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)