Optimal Payments buys Sentinel Topco to boost online payment services

March 23 (Reuters) - Optimal Payments Plc said it would buy Sentinel Topco Ltd and its unit from Sentinel Group Holdings for an enterprise value of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) to expand its online payment and digital wallet services.

Optimal will launch a fully underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about 451 million pounds ($672.1 million) to partly fund the deal, the online money transfer company said.