BRIEF-Optimal Payments FY pretax profit rises to $31.5 mln
#Financials
March 28, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Optimal Payments FY pretax profit rises to $31.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Optimal Payments Plc

* FY EBITDA up 89 percent to $52.2m (2012: $27.6m)

* FY revenues up 41 percent to $253.4m (2012: $179.1m)

* FY net profit after tax $31.5m (2012: $1.2m)

* Neteller SV business performed strongly throughout 2013 with revenues up 54 percent to $59.8m

* See an increase in development resources and costs in 2014

* Says continue to assess m&a opportunities that provide a strategic fit at right valuation to further accelerate growth and diversify our business London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
