Optimal Payments profit jumps on e-wallet revenue boost
March 28, 2014

Optimal Payments profit jumps on e-wallet revenue boost

March 28 (Reuters) - Online money transfer company Optimal Payments Plc’s full-year pretax profit soared as sales at its high-margin Neteller e-wallet business jumped.

Pretax profit rose to $32.7 million, for the year ended Dec. 31, from $3.6 million a year earlier.

Revenue surged 41 percent to $253.4 million.

Neteller revenue jumped 54 percent to $59.8 million.

Optimal Payments’ proprietary online gateway allows customers to shop online without entering credit or debit card details. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

