Option warns of Q4 hit after Huawei deal expires
October 25, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

Option warns of Q4 hit after Huawei deal expires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Belgian wireless hardware and software company Option said on Thursday that revenue would be hit from next quarter as its licence software agreement with Huawei Technologies ran out at the end of October.

The company, which makes modems embedded in computers and in the form of USB sticks, said third-quarter revenue rose to 11.7 million euros ($15.2 million) from 11.3 million euros a year earlier.

However, only 3.3 million euros of this came from product sales and some 8.4 million euros from sofware and licence income.

The company, which is looking for 5 million euros in fresh capital before the end of the year and plans to shut its plant in Augsburg, Germany, made a core profit of 3.8 million euros from 1.3 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
