Judge decertifies mortgage class-action vs Option One

Sept 18 (Reuters) - A federal judge said African-American borrowers who obtained home loans from Option One Mortgage Corp may no longer pursue a class-action lawsuit accusing the lender of charging them more than white borrowers.

U.S. District Court Judge Rya Zobel in Boston reversed her March 2011 order certifying a class, citing an intervening U.S. Supreme Court decision involving Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Zobel said that to win class certification, it is no longer enough to show that Option One’s policy of granting discretion to brokers to set higher rates had a disparate impact on black borrowers.