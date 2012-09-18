UPDATE 1-Judge thwarts Option One mortgage class-action suit

* African-American borrowers said they were overcharged

* Claims too disparate to allow class-action -judge

* Supreme Court case involving Wal-Mart limits class-actions

By Jonathan Stempel

Sept 18 (Reuters) - A federal judge said African-American borrowers who obtained home loans from Option One Mortgage Corp may no longer pursue a class-action lawsuit accusing the lender of charging them more than white borrowers.

U.S. District Court Judge Rya Zobel in Boston reversed her March 2011 order certifying a class, citing an intervening U.S. Supreme Court decision involving Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

The decision could force borrowers to sue individually, resulting in lower recoveries and higher costs.

It follows a San Francisco judge’s denial last September of class-action status to more than one million black and Hispanic borrowers accusing Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, of discriminating on rates and fees.

Gary Klein, a lawyer for plaintiffs in the Option One case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Once owned by the tax preparation company H&R Block Inc , Option One is now known as Sand Canyon Corp.

Option One and H&R Block Mortgage Corp had been accused of giving brokers discretion to impose extra charges unrelated to borrowers’ creditworthiness.

The plaintiffs said this resulted in African-American borrowers spending on average about $134 more per year on mortgages than similarly situated white borrowers.

But Zobel said it is no longer enough to show a disparate impact to win class-action status.

In the Wal-Mart case, the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2011 decertified a nationwide class of more than 1 million current and former female workers alleging gender bias.

It said Wal-Mart’s policy of giving discretion to local managers over pay and promotions meant there was no common means of exercising that discretion.

“Plaintiffs’ class in this case faces the same commonality problem as did the Wal-Mart class,” Zobel wrote.

“Because plaintiffs do not claim that all of Option One’s brokers exercised their discretion in the same way, they do not raise a single question common to all plaintiffs in the class,” she said.

The case is Barrett et al v. Option One Mortgage Corp et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 08-10157.