FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC examines plunge in volatility product-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 6 years

SEC examines plunge in volatility product-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a preliminary review into the volatile trading in an exchange-traded note (ETN) that had lost about 60 percent of its value over the past week, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term exchange-traded note, managed by Credit Suisse, tracks the volatility in the stock market. On an average, the TVIX moves about up and down in percentage terms as the VIX does.

Last week, TVIX fell after speculation began that Credit Suisse would reopen issuance of the ETN on a limited basis.

Both the SEC and Credit Suisse were not immediately available for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.