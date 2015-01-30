FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Optizen Labs signs investment agreement, raises capital
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Optizen Labs signs investment agreement, raises capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Optizen Labs SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an investment agreement with Jacek Stanislaw Czynajtis, the chairman of the management board, Lukasz Wawrzyniec Kawecki and MCI.PrivateVentures FIZ closed-end investment fund

* According to the agreement, MCI.PrivateVentures and Czynajtis are obliged to acquire the company’s 1,666,667 series E shares and 500,000 series F shares of a new issue respectively

* The company is obliged to appoint to the management persons recommended by MCI.PrivateVentures closed-end investment fund

* Optizen Labs resolved to raise capital to 610,656 zlotys ($164,300) from 579,942 zlotys via a private issue of 307,143 series D shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty each

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7160 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.