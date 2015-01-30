BRIEF-Optizen Labs signs investment agreement, raises capital

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Optizen Labs SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an investment agreement with Jacek Stanislaw Czynajtis, the chairman of the management board, Lukasz Wawrzyniec Kawecki and MCI.PrivateVentures FIZ closed-end investment fund

* According to the agreement, MCI.PrivateVentures and Czynajtis are obliged to acquire the company’s 1,666,667 series E shares and 500,000 series F shares of a new issue respectively

* The company is obliged to appoint to the management persons recommended by MCI.PrivateVentures closed-end investment fund

* Optizen Labs resolved to raise capital to 610,656 zlotys ($164,300) from 579,942 zlotys via a private issue of 307,143 series D shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty each

