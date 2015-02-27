FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikon pushes into medtech with $400 mln Optos acquisition
February 27, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nikon pushes into medtech with $400 mln Optos acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nikon, the 98-year-old Japanese company best known for its cameras, has agreed to buy British retinal imaging firm Optos for 259.3 million pounds ($400 million) as it moves into the medical sector.

Nikon will pay 340 pence a share in cash for Optos, a 30.5 percent premium to the closing price on Thursday, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.

Nikon has previously said it intended to enter the medical sector to leverage its optical technologies and the Japanese group said buying Optos was an important step in that long-term growth plan.

$1 = 0.6478 pounds Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke

