Eye firm Optos counting on Daytona flagship product to revive earnings growth in 2014

By Freya Berry

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Eye company Optos said growing demand for a new flagship product in a number of markets would underpin steady growth next year, after it posted an 19 percent drop in annual revenue.

The retina-screening company said on Thursday that revenue and other operating income for the year to Sept. 30 fell to $159.5 million, in line with market expectations, as rental renewals on retina-screening equipment declined from the previous year.

“Part of our strategy is to try to flatten out that renewal profile,” Chief Executive Roy Davis told Reuters, explaining that most customers were on three-year rental contracts.

The drop in sales pushed adjusted pretax profit down 65 percent to $9.2 million, but slightly ahead of market consensus.

“Despite what was a challenging year for us we actually saw strong customer growth,” Davis said.

The group, which generates 70 percent of its business in the United States, said its customer base rose by a quarter for the year, its largest ever annual increase, with a further 25 percent rise expected in 2014, according to analysts.

Take-up of Optos’s new flagship ultra-widefield retinal imager Daytona was strong, the firm said. It has now installed 5,945 retina-screening devices worldwide, with Daytona, which was launched in 2012, accounting for 1,474.

Davis said rising demand for Daytona, as well as more clinical research on its eye healthcare technology and a broader international reach left it “well placed to drive sales and profitability in 2014”.

Shares in Optos were last down 0.6 percent at 156.91 pounds. They have fallen 7.7 percent this year, missing out on a rally in European stocks.

Numis analyst Charles Weston was upbeat about the outlook, pencilling in $20 million pretax profit for Optos in 2014.

“With Daytona momentum now being sustained, we are increasingly confident that the company can deliver substantial profit growth over the next few years,” he said.

Optos was set up by Douglas Anderson in 1992 after his five-year old son went blind in one eye when a retinal detachment was spotted too late.

The company said sales of all screening devices outside America rose 58 percent during the year through Sept. 30 and the company sold 410 Daytonas to major Australian opticians chain OPSM.

The global rise in diabetes, which causes one person to go blind every 30 seconds, has also created growth potential, with Davis pinpointing the Middle East as a particular opportunity.

Optos announced diluted pre-tax earnings per share of 12.4 cents, down from 35.7 cents in 2012.