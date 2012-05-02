SingTel's Optus to cut 750 jobs in Australian restructuring

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Optus, the Australian unit of Singapore Telecommunications, said on Wednesday it would cut up to 750 jobs for a one-off cost of about A$37 million ($38 million) as part of a restructuring.

Optus, Australia’s No.2 telco behind Telstra Corp, said it needed a sustainable cost structure to remain competitive and was centralizing a number of key functions including commercial, human resources and strategy.

Most of the job cuts would come from senior and middle management as well as operations, back office and support functions, it added.

SingTel, which has reported four consecutive declines in quarterly profits, is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on May 10.

Optus, which has about 10 million customers, made a net profit of A$177 million last quarter.