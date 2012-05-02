FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SingTel's Optus to cut 750 jobs in Australian restructuring
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

SingTel's Optus to cut 750 jobs in Australian restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Optus, the Australian unit of Singapore Telecommunications, said on Wednesday it would cut up to 750 jobs for a one-off cost of about A$37 million ($38 million) as part of a restructuring.

Optus, Australia’s No.2 telco behind Telstra Corp, said it needed a sustainable cost structure to remain competitive and was centralizing a number of key functions including commercial, human resources and strategy.

Most of the job cuts would come from senior and middle management as well as operations, back office and support functions, it added.

SingTel, which has reported four consecutive declines in quarterly profits, is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on May 10.

Optus, which has about 10 million customers, made a net profit of A$177 million last quarter.

$1 = 0.9663 Australian dollars Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Matt Driskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.