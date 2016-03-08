MOVES-Richard Kovalcheck joins Opus Bank as director

March 8 (Reuters) - Opus Bank said on Tuesday that Richard Kovalcheck has joined the bank as director, income property banking, San Diego region.

Kovalcheck is responsible for providing debt financing solutions and expanding the bank’s income property banking client base in the San Diego metropolitan market.

Most recently, Kovalcheck was a director at Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp, providing debt financing solutions to multifamily and commercial real estate clients. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)