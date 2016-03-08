FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Richard Kovalcheck joins Opus Bank as director
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 8, 2016 / 1:02 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Richard Kovalcheck joins Opus Bank as director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Opus Bank said on Tuesday that Richard Kovalcheck has joined the bank as director, income property banking, San Diego region.

Kovalcheck is responsible for providing debt financing solutions and expanding the bank’s income property banking client base in the San Diego metropolitan market.

Most recently, Kovalcheck was a director at Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp, providing debt financing solutions to multifamily and commercial real estate clients. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

