FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Oracle to buy privately held Skire
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Oracle to buy privately held Skire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Software maker Oracle Corp said it would buy privately held Skire Inc, which makes software that helps companies plan and execute projects, for an undisclosed amount.

Skire is Oracle’s fifth acquisition this year. The company bought Taleo Corp, a maker of Web-based software for recruiting employees, for $1.9 billion earlier this year.

Menlo Park, California-based Skire, which was founded in 2000, will help its customers deliver projects on time and budget, improving efficiency and cutting costs, Oracle said.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2012, after which Skire products will be added to Oracle’s project portfolio management offering for large companies.

Skire’s customers include Anheuser Busch Inbev SA, ConocoPhillips Co, Boise Inc, DTE Energy Co and Xcel Energy Inc.

Oracle reported strong quarterly results last month as sales of new software licenses jumped, while rival IBM raised its full-year profit target on Wednesday reflecting its ability to manage costs as global technology spending sputters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.