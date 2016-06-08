Oracle fails to dislodge pro-Google verdict in Android case

A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected Oracle Corp’s bid to overturn a jury verdict in favor of Alphabet’s Google unit over allegations that Google built the Android operating system on copyrighted software owned by Oracle.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco also entered final judgment in favor of Google, which now allows Oracle to appeal to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

