Oracle fails to dislodge pro-Google verdict in Android case
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 8, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Oracle fails to dislodge pro-Google verdict in Android case

Dan Levine

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected Oracle Corp’s bid to overturn a jury verdict in favor of Alphabet’s Google unit over allegations that Google built the Android operating system on copyrighted software owned by Oracle.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco also entered final judgment in favor of Google, which now allows Oracle to appeal to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rdFlKd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
