Oracle and Salesforce team up on cloud computing
June 25, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Oracle and Salesforce team up on cloud computing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc and rival Oracle Corp said they have signed a nine-year cloud computing partnership.

Salesforce will offer its cloud products on Oracle’s Java platform, operating system, storage server, and database. Oracle will integrate Salesforce.com with its workforce management software.

Microsoft Corp said on Monday that it would support Oracle software on its cloud-based platforms, a tie-up aimed at improving the rivals’ chances against nimbler Web-based computing companies chipping away at their traditional businesses.

