FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oracle boosts compensation of billionaire CEO Ellison
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

Oracle boosts compensation of billionaire CEO Ellison

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Technology company Oracle Corp increased billionaire CEO Larry Ellison’s compensation for last year by 24 percent.

Ellison, one of the most highly paid chief executive officers in the United States, and the world’s sixth-richest man, according to Forbes, received total compensation for the year ended May 31 of $96.2 million, almost all of it in stock options. That compared with 77.6 million in the prior year.

His compensation rose during a period in which the company’s shares fell 23 percent, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite Index, which was little changed during the same period.

Company spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger declined comment on the compensation package, which was disclosed in an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The board’s executive compensation committee said in that disclosure that its long-standing approach has been to “provide total compensation opportunities that are significantly above the average of our peer group.”

That group includes Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc , International Business Machines Corp and Microsoft Corp.

Ellison, 68, has been CEO since he co-founded the company 35 years ago, making him the longest-running chief executive at a major Silicon Valley firm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.