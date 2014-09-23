FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle's Ellison got $67.3 mln as CEO in 2014
September 23, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Oracle's Ellison got $67.3 mln as CEO in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp’s Larry Ellison’s salary as chief executive dropped 15.5 percent to $67.3 million in 2014, according to a company filing on Tuesday.

Oracle surprised Wall Street last week with the announcement that Ellison was stepping aside as CEO to be replaced by presidents Safra Catz and Mark Hurd in a joint role. .

Ellison’s 2013 salary was $79.6 million.

Compensation for Catz and Hurd stood at $37.7 million each for the year ended May 2014, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/ZcjMN1)

Ellison will takeover as executive chairman and chief technology officer. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
