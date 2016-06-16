FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Oracle quarterly revenue falls 1 pct
June 16, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Oracle quarterly revenue falls 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income "rose", not "fell")

June 16 (Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp reported a marginal fall in quarterly revenue hurt by weaker sales of its traditional database software products and a stronger dollar.

Net income rose to $2.81 billion, or 66 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $2.76 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $10.59 billion from $10.71 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
