UPDATE 2-Executive who criticized Oracle president quits

* Company says Keith Block to leave to pursue other opportunities

* Block to remain with Oracle for some time to assist with transition

June 21 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp disclosed that a senior executive has resigned following the release of documents in which he criticized his boss, company President Mark Hurd, and belittled hardware products acquired with the purchase of Sun Microsystems.

The company run by billionaire Larry Ellison said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Executive Vice President for North America Sales and Consulting Keith Block had resigned to pursue other opportunities.

According to a transcript of comments made in July 2011 to a colleague in human resources via Oracle’s instant messaging service, Block said: “Nobody talks about Sun. Even the Sun customers. It’s dead dead dead.”

The comments became public in disclosures during the discovery phase of a lawsuit with bitter rival Hewlett-Packard Co.

Oracle and Block were not available for comment on those remarks or why he was leaving.

Reuters earlier reported that Block was leaving the company, citing sources.

Oracle released its quarterly results three days ahead of schedule on Monday, after news of the pending departure of Block fueled concerns that business was stagnating.

While Block will remain with Oracle for some time to assist with the transition, some of his responsibilities have been assumed by other managers, the company said in a statement.

Oracle shares were up slightly at $28.61 in premarket trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq.