FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google proposes Android revenue slice for Oracle-filing
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

Google proposes Android revenue slice for Oracle-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Google is willing to pay Oracle a percentage of Android revenue on two patents if Oracle succeeds in proving patent infringement at an upcoming trial over the Java programming language, according to a court filing.

However, Oracle says the proposed damages from Google are too low, according to the document, which the parties filed jointly.

Google proposed to pay Oracle roughly $2.8 million in damages on two patents, covering the period through 2011. For future damages, Google proposed to pay Oracle 0.5 percent of Android revenue on one patent until it expires this December and 0.015 percent of a second patent until it expires in April 2018.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.