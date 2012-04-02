FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle suit vs Google at settlement impasse-judge
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 6 years ago

Oracle suit vs Google at settlement impasse-judge

Dan Levine

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp and Google Inc have reached an “irreconcilable impasse” in settlement negotiations in a high-profile intellectual property lawsuit, and the companies’ lawyers should prepare for trial, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal said he would not convene any further settlement conferences in the patent and copyright lawsuit against Google over the Java programming language. Trial is currently scheduled to begin on April 16.

