Oracle lawyer says Google's Android generated $31 bln revenue - BBG
January 21, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Oracle lawyer says Google's Android generated $31 bln revenue - BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Google’s Android operating system has generated revenue of $31 billion and profit of $22 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement made by an Oracle Corp lawyer in court.

Alphabet Inc's Google said the disclosures should not have been made public, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. (bloom.bg/1ZF9Ao2)

The information was disclosed on Jan. 14 in a lawsuit accusing Google of using Oracle’s Java software without paying for it to develop Android, Bloomberg said.

Google and Oracle were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

