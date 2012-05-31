Oracle can't copyright parts of Java-court ruling

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected Oracle Corp’s contention that parts of the Java programming language can be copyrighted, dealing a further blow to Oracle as it seeks damages against Google over intellectual property rights.

The ruling on Thursday came from U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who presided over a recent trial between the two companies in San Francisco. Oracle alleged Google’s Android mobile platform of violating its intellectual property rights, but Oracle was unable to win the roughly $1 billion in damages it had sought.