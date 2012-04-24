FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

Google says money didn't scuttle Sun Micro talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 (Reuters) - Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt said in court testimony on Tuesday that money wasn’t the biggest reason negotiations between Google and Sun Microsystems Inc for a mobile partnership fell apart.

Schmidt said Sun wanted roughly $30 million to $50 million for a partnership around 2006, which Google would have paid. However, Schmidt said the negotiations faltered on issues surrounding control.

The testimony came on Tuesday in a high-stakes trial between Oracle Corp and Google over smartphone technology.

