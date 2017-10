SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 (Reuters) - ORACLE SEES FISCAL Q1 NEW SOFTWARE LICENSE REVENUE FLAT TO UP 10 PERCENT FROM YEAR AGO ORACLE SEES FISCAL Q1 HARDWARE SALES DOWN 17 PERCENT TO DOWN 7 PERCENT FROM YEAR AGO ORACLE SEES FISCAL Q1 PROFIT, EXCLUDING ITEMS AT 51 CENTS TO 55 CENTS ORACLE CEO SAYS EXPECTS EXADATA BUSINESS TO “APPROXIMATELY DOUBLE” IN CURRENT YEAR